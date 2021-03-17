Runners flock to Red Pepper Run

They may not have had a chili cook-off, but they sure had a Red Pepper Run

Out of 116 runners who register, about 100 actually ran,” said race organizer Shelley Shepard. “ Despite bad weather threatening, we didn’t have any rain on our race, whew. Racecourse started at the 3rd Street Fire House, ran down East Pine to Bell Street, where runners turned around and ran back to Finish Line in front of Paddy’s.”

Finishing first among the males was Leonardo Canete, of Tallahassee, who ran the race in 18:11 minutes. Tops among the females was Meghan Kennedy, of Tallahassee, who finished in 23:03.

The top young male was Josiah Friddle, 13, of Eastpoint, who ran a 20:56, and the top young female was Henley McCall, of Frisco, Texas, who ran the race one day shy of her 11th birthday, in a time of 25:39.

The top Masters male was Jim Martin, of Starkeville, Mississippi, who ran a 30:38, and the top Masters female was Mary Stutzman, of Apalachicola, who posted a 36:57 time.

“The Masters is usually for those 50 and older, but because we had five runners over the age of 70 we decided our Masters division needed to be 70-plus,” said Shepard. “This crew is an inspiration to us all!”

The fastest Franklin County male was Parker Hicks from St. George Island, 18, who ran a 20:47. The fastest Franklin County female was Eden Keene, from Apalachicola, who ran a 24:16, alongside Piper, the fastest four-legged runner.

Bayside Coffee Company was onsite, providing caffeine fuel for runners and a treat for all runner-supporters. A breakfast buffet was provided at no charge by Sparks and Sons Grocery.

The following are the results:

Leonardo Canete, 42, 18:11.3

Courtland Buntin, 21, 18:40.2

Parker Hicks, 18, 20:49.7

Josiah Friddle, 13, 20:56.4

Jerome Roberts, 36, 21:42.2

Nic Kadel, 18, 21:53.8

Harper Buntin, 15, 22:05.8

Dave Shackleford, 46, 22:10.5

Mark Buzbee, 34, 22:49.8

Dan Fortunas, 60, 22:55.3

Meghan Kennedy, 40, 23:03.6

Harrison Kennedy, 11, 23:18.0

Jody Roberts, 47, 23:42.0

Eden Keene, 38, 24:16.9

Gregory Hartlage, 39, 25:00.4

Henley McCall, 10, 25:39.2

Devon McCall, 38, 25:40.8

Hobson Fulmer, 65, 26:44.6

Loranne Ausley, 57, 26:53.8

Alane Kadel, 51, 26:58.6

Bradford Kennedy, Male, 27:15.7

Wesley Kean, 28, 27:32.8

William Buntin, 50, 27:49.1

Tim Chamberlain, 43, 28:29.8

Paul Peavy, 61, 28:57.7

Lo Chud Gunter, 48, 29:41.1

Tim Center, 55, 29:52.1

Erin Griffith, 40, 30:21.2

Karen Walker, 47, 30:24.6

John Reilly, 37, 30:35.0

Jim Martin, 72 Male, 30:38.6

Michael Bower, 27, 30:56.1

Lauren Whitlatch, 25, 57.4

Carly Grady, 30, 31:10.8

Julie Lord, 61, 31:30.2

Alicia Perryman, 44, 31:46.0

Cameron Kennedy, 41, 31:50.3

Allyaon Delius, 54, 31:54.4

Michaela Reilly, 31, 31:56.7

Akarius Lawson, 18, 32:03.8

Scott Delius, 51, 32:18.6

Jaime Hurtado, 38, 32:50.7

Lindsey Lord, 33, 33:00.9

Ken Amann, 50, 33:09.6

Lisa Amann, 52, 33:10.3

Christine Jaworsky, 50, 34:58.9

Diane Walker, 57, 35:14.7

Josiah Lumley, 31, 35:28.1

Kendall Mathewson, 35, 35:29.9

Shelly Miedona, 54, 35:51.5

Paul Asmus, 72, 36:47.5

Mary Stutzman, 72, 36:57.8

Rene Jordan, 56, 37:06.0

Jeremy Jones, 44, 37:09.7

Donna Janney, 50, 37:23.9

Dag Sohlberg, 78, 37:33.7

Julizt Stacklyn, 67, 37:41.1

Gina Adkins, 53, 38:28.7

Andrea Quiceno, 38, 38:56.4

Ben Castleberry, 44, 39:01.7

Jimbo Walker, 56, 39:40.4

Tatum Scott, 7, 40:07.1

Darby Scott, 39, 40:07.4

Ellen Mackay, 64, 40:26.8

Liz Wood, 44, 40:38.7

Tristen Foley, 24, 40:39.3

Tom Dawson, 63, 41:33.3

Boden Scott, 3, 42:01.3

Robert Scott, 38, 42:01.5

Aleah Stein, 52, 43:25.7

Rachel Fogarty, 42, 43:26.8

Paige Dawson, 58, 43:35.4

Reynolds Wallace, 9, 44:42.4

Elizabeth Wallace, 38, 44:42.9

Shelley Keith, 46, 45:24.7

Ron Cossman, 65, 45:43.3

Scott Jecko, 56, 45:50.5

Mary Haveman, 66, 47:06.5

Dee Walker, 58, 49:49.1

Erika Ochs, 38, 52:38.6

Jared Ochs, 37, 52:42.1

Sylvia Endicott-Sullivan, 63, 53:18.7

Diane Sparks, 56, 55:18.3

Pamela James, 38, 55:57.0

Robert James, 45, 55:57.7

Bill Dawkins, 59, 58:41.0

Judy Jecko, 54, 59:23.9

Tammie Dawkins, 59, 59:24.8

Todd Turner, 50 , 1:05:06.8

Viv Turner, 51, 1:05:07.2

Bonnie Vogt, 71 , 1:05:07.5

Jennifer Boun, 35, 1:42:38.4

Diane Lindsay, 76, 1:42:39.4

Chuck Rawlins, 55, 1:42:40.0

Donna Stevenson, 56, 1:42:40.3

Bob Grice, 58, 1:42:40.6

Allen Whithrow, 71, 1:42:40.8

Dan Berber, 27, 1:42:41.1

Linda Rawlins, 68, 1:42:41.5

Phyllis Wright, 43, 1:42:41.8

Durene Helbling, 50, 1:42:42.0

Kaye Whithrow, 72, 1:42:42.3

Karrie Shackleford, 46, 1:42:42.6

Sherry Ware, 51, 1:42:42.9

Wayne Helbling, 51, 1:42:43.2

Clint Wallace, 39, 1:42:43.5

Lisa Speakman, 49, 1:42:43.8

Mandy Moore, 45, 1:42:44.1

Mary Ann Henderson, 60, 1:42:44.4

Caid Wallace, 7, 1:42:44.7