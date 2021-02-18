Seahawks face Malone tonight in quarter-finals

The Franklin County Seahawk varsity basketball team will travel to Malone tonight for a Class 1A state quarterfinals, with the winner one step closer to the Final Four in Lakeland.

The 20-3 Tigers, who went 10-0 in conference play, defeated Chipley 55-42 Feb 10, and Altha 50-32 Friday night, to secure the District 3 championship.

In post-season play, the Seahawks. 16-10 on the year, defeated Wewahitchka 85-22 Feb. 9, and Bozeman 53-23 the following night, to face Crossroads Academy Friday night in Quincy. The Seahawks fell 94-67 to finish as runner-up in District 4.

Senior Lamarius Martin leads the team with an average of 19.5 points per game, ahead of senior Eden Brathwaite, who averages 16.4. Sophomore Owen Poloronis and junior Caleb Kembro each average eight points per game.