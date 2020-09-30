Quarantines force postponement of Hawk football

Quarantine has forced the cancellation of three Seahawk football games but the season should be back to normal by Oct. 9

“We’ve just had some people have to miss because of quarantine for exposure,” said Seahawk coach Dirk Strunk.

Following the cancellation of the Sept. 18 Rocky Bayou Christian matchup, and the nixing of Friday night’s home game against Sneads, the Franklin County High School varsity football team won’t be traveling to Liberty County this Friday, Oct. 2 to face the Bulldogs.

But on Oct. 9, they’ll be playing Cottondale as part of the homecoming festivities.

“We should be good by then,” said Strunk. “We will be practicing again starting this week.”

He said plans are to make-up the Sneads game with a home game match-up Monday, Oct. 12, and to make up the Rocky Bayou game by traveling to Shalimar Monday. Oct. 26.

“We’re going to play all our games as scheduled,” said Strunk. “There’s no date yet for the Liberty game. It’ll be a Monday; for a couple weeks we’ll be playing two games.

“It’s crazy times, you got to do what you got to do,” he said. “The times we live is it’s about safety. And at the same time I want our seniors to enjoy their senior seasons.

“We’ll do what we can to play games, and they’re getting to play a game they love,” said Strunk. “It’s just part of how things are right now. Athletes need to be safe and I want them to be able to compete.”