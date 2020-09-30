FCHS volleyball teams down St. Joe

All three Franklin County volleyball teams took home wins against the Port St. Joe Lady Tiger Sharks in an away match-up Sept. 22.

The afternoon opened with the middle school team taking two of three, winning 25-4, losing 23-25 and then rallying for a 15-4 win.

Breahna Flemming led with 11 aces, followed by Jazmyn Pavon with 10 aces and three kills.

The junior varisty squad picked up with the young girls left off, winning 25-13 and 25-15.

Sarah Ham had five aces and four kills

Not to be outdone, coach Tara Klink’s varsity girls then won in three straight, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-21.

Ryan Brown had four aces, Skylar Johnson had seven kills. Maliah Lockley had four kills and three aces, and Myia Maxwell had eight assists.

On Sept. 8 at home, the Lady Seahawks lost in three straight to Liberty County, 25-12, 25-7 and 35-5.