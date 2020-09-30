SUBSCRIBE NOW
FCHS volleyball teams down St. Joe

David Adlerstein
The Apalachicola Times

All three Franklin County volleyball teams took home wins against the Port St. Joe Lady Tiger Sharks in an away match-up Sept. 22.

The afternoon opened with the middle school team taking two of three, winning 25-4, losing 23-25 and then rallying for a 15-4 win.

The varsity Lady Seahawks prepare to defeat the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks

Breahna Flemming led with 11 aces, followed by Jazmyn Pavon with 10 aces and three kills.

The junior varisty squad picked up with the young girls left off, winning 25-13 and 25-15.

Sarah Ham had five aces and four kills

Not to be outdone, coach Tara Klink’s varsity girls then won in three straight, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-21.

Ryan Brown had four aces, Skylar Johnson had seven kills. Maliah Lockley had four kills and three aces, and Myia Maxwell had eight assists.

On Sept. 8 at home, the Lady Seahawks lost in three straight to Liberty County, 25-12, 25-7 and 35-5.