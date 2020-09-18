Friddle paces Hawk harriers in opening meet

It was a small Seahawk cross-country crew that ran Saturday at the St. John Paul II Panther Invite, and they were young.

Under the direction of assistant coach, standing in for coach Kati-Morgan Hathcock as she readied for her return from maternity leave, four middle schools ran in the 3,000 meters.

They were led by eighth grader Josiah Friddle who posted a time of 13:27.98, good enough for fifth. This meant he was just one place away from qualifying for the middle school state championships.

With a 19:11.13 time, sixth grader Addyson Paul finished 29th among middle school girls, while a time of 21:50.38 placed sixth grader Jayla Creamer 47th.

Among the middle school boys, a time of 17:21.75 put seventh grader Sean Gray in 28th place.

As a freshman running in the high school ranks in the 5,000 meters, a time of 22:28.11 garnered freshman Reece Juno a 29th place.