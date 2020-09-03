Lady Seahawk volleyball teams ready for openers

It’s going to be a shorter season, but it could well be a winning one for the Lady Seahawk varsity, junior varsity and middle school volleyball teams.

Head Coach Tara Klink, and assistant coaches Ashley Cleveland and Sharon Anderson will lead their squads into an opener this Tuesday at Liberty County.

The varsity squad consists of seniors Abby Johnson and Maliah Lockley; juniors Meredith Alford, Ariel Andrews, Sage Brannan, Jahneese Brathwaite, Myia Maxwell and Jaelyn Tipton; sophomore Skylar Johnson; freshman Hannah Abel and eighth grader Ryan Brown.

The JV squad features junior Kaitlin Robbins; sophomores Autumn Loesch and Kylee Smith; freshmen Jada Allen, Joycelyn Escobar, Taylor Mallon, Lexi McNair, Kayleigh Messer, Emily Patterson, Ansley Savage and Jostyn Tipton; and eighth grader Sarah Ham.

The middle school squad, which opens Thursday, Sept. 10 at home against Altha, consists of eighth graders Maleah Bell, Breahna Fleming, Jazmyn Pavon, Shianne Shaw and Kaylyn McNair; seventh graders Mia Thomas, Alexa Pavon, Hailey Loesch and Gracie Flatt; and sixth graders Ansley Chipman, Peyton Jones and Brooklyn Klink.

All fans will be required to wear a mask at home games, and all fans will have their temperature checked at the gate

Visiting fans will enter through the front doors of the gym on the bus side, and home fans through the front doors on the high school side.

All fans will be required to sit on their designated side, and all fans will practice social distancing.

VARSITY AND JV SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Sept. 8 @ Liberty County

Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. Altha

Tuesday, Sept. 15 @ Wewahitchka**

Tuesday, Sept. 22 @ Port St. Joe**

Monday, Sept. 28 vs Wewahitchka**

Tuesday, Sept. 29 vs Port St. Joe**

Thursday, Oct. 1 @ Bozeman

Tuesday, Oct. 6 vs. Rutherford

Thursday, Oct. 8 @ Altha

Tuesday, Oct. 13 District Tournament at Port St. Joe

Thursday, Oct. 15 District Tournament at Port St. Joe

**District Games

MIDDLE SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 10 vs. Altha

Monday, Sept. 14 vs Tolar**

Tuesday, Sept. 15 @ Wewahitchka**

Monday, Sept. 21 @ Hosford**

Tuesday, Sept. 22 @ Port St. Joe

Monday, Sept. 28 vs. Wewahitchka**

Tuesday, Sept. 29 vs Port St. Joe

Thursday, Oct. 1 vs Hosford**

Monday, Oct. 5 @ Tolar**

Tuesday, Oct. 6 @ Blountstown**

Thursday, Oct. 8 @ Altha

Tuesday, Oct. 13 Conference Tourney

Thursday, Oct. 15 Conference Tourney

** Conference games