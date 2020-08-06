Letters: Is the cure worse than the disease?

Staff Writer

The Apalach Times

Recently the Apalachicola mayor was tested positive for the virus. He had no symptoms and was not hospitalized. He quarantined for the required amount of time and is doing fine.

His experience should be a wake-up call to the rest of us, that this virus is not the killer that we have been led to believe. Yes, unfortunately people die or get deathly sick after being exposed to the virus, but most of these people have other health issues that limit their body’s response to combat the virus. It just happens to be this COVID-19 virus, as opposed to all the other bugs that can and do kill us.

The question for me remains, "Is the cure and preventive measures worse than the disease?"

John Weaver