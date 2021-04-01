Dunn comments on SCOTUS 'water war' dismissal

The Apalachicola Times

Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the Florida v Georgia case pertaining to management of the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the Florida v Georgia case is deeply disappointing. There are many in my district who are dependent on the Apalachicola River and will continue to be heavily impacted for years to come. As we move forward, I will keep working with state and local partners to help those that have been affected by this ongoing battle.”