Lanark News: Don't miss Carrabelle Culture Crawl Saturday

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

What a beautiful day for a parade to celebrate our past and our present. It is fun to see your friends (and sometimes family) participating in a parade. Camp Gordon Johnston, what a meaningful reason to honor and celebrate. Especially in these times that there are people who want to erase American history.

Many of our Lanark resident participated in the parade. Our (Lanark Village Association) Queen Dot Bless and King Bob Dietz (he was unable to attend) were honored. Another resident, Herschell Blanchett, was Ms. Bless' driver. Some Lanark residents are very active in the success of the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum.

It was nice to see our former resident, David Butler, involved in the parade. David now lives in North Carolina but is still involved heavily in the museum. We should have had even more, maybe next year, since the Lanark area is the site of the birth of Camp Gordon Johnston.

Lanark was also proud to have our American Legion, Post 82 represented. All organizations participated in the festivities. Pictures show the American Legion Sons and Riders smoking meat for the wonderful dinner plates served by the Ladies Auxiliary. This effort was a benefit for the Post 82. Thank you to those who participated and bought dinners.

Carrabelle will have its Culture Crawl this Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is always a fun event where you will be able to social distance and wear your mask. It is a special day to stroll around historic Carrabelle, enjoying shops, restaurants and special events.

On Saturday, March 20 there will be a Celebration of Life for Ron Gempel at 4 p.m. This memorial will be held at the Lanark Village Boat Club on Highway 98. Ron was a much-loved icon in our area and is sorely missed. Rest in Peace, Ron.

There may be Farm Share in Lanark Village at the American Legion on Wednesday, March 24. I can't say for sure, or what time. So heads up, ears open.

There seems to be some issues with the water/sewer system in Lanark. If you are experiencing issues that you think may be our system, please don't wait. Call the city of Carrabelle water and sewer department at 697-2727. Emergency numbers are 850-841-0124 or 850-528-0628.

Lanark Village will have its annual clean up, Saturday, March 27 starting at 8 a.m. Please put this on your calendars, tell your friends and neighbors and mention it to those who only come on the weekends. We need volunteers, trucks and trailers. Get those things ready for the volunteers to pick up, you know the things you say are just lying in your yard ‘cause you can't get to the dump. We need your help to keep Lanark Village Beautiful. More information will be forthcoming.

Speaking of Beautiful, Dot Bless is asking for volunteers to work in Gene Sewell Park. If you love to “play in the dirt” while making our public area more beautiful, please volunteer. She will be setting up a time when she can get some of us to help.

Wednesday, April 14, there will be a non-jury trial before Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom who will preside over a lawsuit between Franklin County, and Timothy and Christina Saunders, for the purpose of a land use change from residential to commercial to enable the land to be used to build a Dollar General store or any commercial venture.

The American Legion has their cheeseburger/hamburger night. They will be serving these wonderful burgers on Friday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. If you want to call ahead, call 697-9998. The Public is invited.

Coffee Time is Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., with Thursdays having free coffee, by the representative of the VA, along with the resident music makers.

The Lanark Village Bingo is on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Chillas Hall on Heffernan Drive. Please come for a fun, something to do, evening that will help support Lanark Village Association.

The Lanark Village Golf Club is always open for your fun, easygoing golfing needs. We are the only course on the bay and you can come spend the day for only $5 per person.

There is Trivia at the Crooked River Grill on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Many of our Lanark people enjoy this activity.

Zumba by Christine Bass has begun again at Chillas Hall, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. The sessions are $5. This seems to be a popular class, so come join all the healthy fun.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com