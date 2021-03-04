Dunn votes nay on newest COVID package

Special to the Star

The U.S. House of Representatives approved H.R 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 27, with Congressman Neal Dunn among those voting against the package.

Dunn represents Florida’s District 2, which includes Franklin and Gulf counties.

The bill, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus fund aimed at giving money to individuals, businesses, states and cities hit hard by the pandemic, passed along party lines, 219 to 212.

Dunn says the package fails to adequately address the needs of his constituents in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Americans throughout the nation have faced loss in many forms during this pandemic,” Dunn said in a statement immediately after the vote. “Our kids are losing out on a proper education, families are losing loved ones, seniors are losing time with their families, and hometowns are losing their small businesses.”

“COVID-19 has disrupted and destroyed enough; we cannot let this pandemic destroy our future generations and the future of this nation,” he added. “We owe it to our constituents to prioritize the things that matter most to them: their children, their families, and their communities … I cannot support this bill.”

District 2 is Florida’s largest congressional district, spanning from a portion of Leon County to along the Big Bend and into Marion County in central Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.