Letter: Freed elephant symbol of happy endings

The Apalachicola Times

The world is in a terrible mess, it seems. Political challenges, healthcare struggles, economic devastation from famine and floods and sometimes even family. Deep political divisions assure that, despite the change in administration, bi-partisan cooperation seems almost impossible still. Small towns die on the economic vine, sometimes from the departure of a parent company, sometimes from a massive flood that destroys the majority of homes. Carefully engineered riots destroyed business districts last summer, Friends, family and even neighbors have become so divided over politics that conversation is impossible.

But then there is the elephant from the Pakistan zoo, chained and miserable for his 30 years of captivity, angry and depressed, that was released into a Cambodian sanctuary to live out his life in the relative freedom of the 30,000-acre property with other pachyderms. His release was engineered by the singular efforts of a veterinarian whose pity and activism resulted in the animal’s happy ending. As the famous saying goes, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness."

Mel Kelly