Lanark News: Please do right by your garbage

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all!

February is almost over. The powdered sunshine (pollen) has appeared with the little bit warmer weather, but a Big Thank You it is not snow.

Lanark Village had many birthdays in February which of course had to be celebrated, to spite the COVID. Happy Birthday to my BFF, Janie Shafer, on the 25th.

Lanark Village Association will have a meeting on Monday, March 1, to be held at Chillas Hall on Heffernan at 7 p.m. I encourage everyone on the Lanark area to attend and hopefully join. We will have County Commissioner Bert Boldt and hopefully Captain Dwayne Coulter from the sheriff's department.

I'm going for my second shot on Friday, Yay!

I heard someone asking about what to do about getting a shot for COVID. Please, if you know anyone who is not on the Internet or doesn't get this paper, make sure that they have this information. If you are having trouble getting set up for your vaccination and are a resident who is 65 or over and would like to pre-register for the vaccine, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ya6vanjl to sign up. It is easy and if you do not have access to the website, ask a friend they can do it for you.

All you have to do is give you first and last name, your birth date and a phone number where you can be reached (if you are a resident, snowbird or visiting healthcare provider). They will call you for an appointment when the vaccine is available. You can call the Health Department at 697-2111, but those lines are very busy. Until then, remember, that you can still get tested, make you appointment at the above number. Please continue to follow the guidelines for staying healthy.

Last week the city of Carrabelle planning and zoning approved the plans of the building for a Family Dollar store. My understanding is that traffic flow and the water flow and drainage still needs to be worked out before this goes through. This is not planning and zoning's job. You might want to keep your eyes open on this venture; blink and you know what happens.

There are some of us in Lanark who are trying to keep Lanark Village a nice place to live. I have seen many people who seem to care about their community. Someone is dumping trash (donations) at the garage on Heffernan across from Chillas Hall. The golf club is not your personal trash can. If any neighbors see this happen, get in touch with me at the email below. It takes the village to keep things nice here.

I would like to say “thank you” to those who have become more vigilant with using bear-proof garbage cans. Any owners of properties which are rented, either long-term or short-term, are responsible for garbage disposal. Those real estate companies who allow renters to move in without advising the persons of garbage issues in Lanark Village are a detriment to our community.

Camp Gordon Johnson is making plans for the wonderful, fun annual parade held this year on Saturday, March 13 at 10:45 a.m. If anyone or group wants to participate, please contact David Butler at dbutler@campgordonjohnston.com. Be sure to put this one your calendar.

Also, on Saturday, March 13, the American Legion Post 82 and all of their associated groups are having a Cook-Out at C-Quarters, so plan to stop by ‘cause it is really good food. Stay tuned for more details. They will be smoked pork and chicken for plates that you can purchase. This joint venture will be a benefit for the Camp Gordon Johnson Museum. Please make this your lunch or take some home for dinner.

Friendly Reminders: Homestead Exemption must be applied for no later than March 1 for 2022, and to apply for the Senior Exemption/Renewal. Do not miss this chance, if you are eligible it could save you money. Call 653-9236 ext. 176.

The American Legion will start cheeseburger/hamburger night again, Yea. They will be serving these wonderful burgers on Friday nights 5 to 7 p.m. If you want to call ahead, call 697-9998. The public is invited.

Coffee Time has started up again, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11a.m., with Thursdays having free coffee, by the representative of the VA, along with the resident music makers.

The Lanark Village Bingo has started back with all the precautions on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Chillas Hall. Please come for a fun, something to do, evening that will help support Lanark Village Association.

The Lanark Village Golf Club is always open for your fun, easy going golfing needs. We are the only course on the bay and you can come spend the day for only $5 per person.

There is Trivia at the Crooked River Grill on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Many of our Lanark people enjoy this activity.

Zumba by Christine Bass has begun again at Chillas Hall, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. The sessions are $5. This seems to be a popular class, so come join all the healthy fun.

ORDINANCE (#77-1 #7) OF THE DAY: No extension from side walls of any structure shall be permitted greater than 11 feet from original walls, nor nearer than four feet from the property line.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com