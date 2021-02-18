Volunteers deliver seniors Valentine's gifts

Special to the Times

Last week, Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County (ECCC) participants were greeted at their door by ECCC volunteers with a Valentine balloon from the Tabernacle of Faith International Ministries, a variety of magazines from the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library and bedding donated by The Gibson Inn and St. James Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The smiles were priceless and the conversations for the volunteers were full of wisdom and a hope for a better tomorrow. Thank you to all the donors and the volunteers.

ECCC encourages you to call the Elder Helpline, 866-467-4624, if you are over age 55 and are seeking accurate, unbiased information about federal, state, or local social health and human services. Advantage Aging Solutions, part of Department of Elder Affairs State of Florida: Area Agency on Aging, is the designated private non-profit entity that advocates, plans, coordinates, and funds a system of elder support services in Franklin County and they staff the Elder Helpline.

Open enrollment of the Medicare Advantage ends March 31. If you are already enrolled in Medicare, this is your chance to review your policy and see if there are any changes in your benefits. To receive help from SHINE, a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, call 1-800-963-5337 and a specially trained volunteer will help Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers understand the health care options. SHINE volunteers are trained to offer free, unbiased, and confidential information and counseling concerning Medicare and ways to protect yourself from Medicare fraud, waste, and abuse. You can also visit floridashine.org for more information.

ECCC is following all guidelines for social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing hands frequently. We encourage you to do the same and keep taking good care. Please check in with your neighbors, especially the elderly ones and if you or someone you know can use help or a friendly check in call, let us know by calling 850-370-0116 or email us at ecccfranklin.org.