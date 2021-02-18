Lanark News: Join in healthy Zumba fun

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Hope that Valentine’s Day was a pleasant day for all of you. I saw this on Facebook on Valentines morning: “Today I just want to thank God for the gift of life. No complaints. No requests. Just thankful to be alive. Amen” It got my day started off right!

It is with a sad heart that I tell you (those of you who know him) Reverend Pleasant (Pleas Vause) passed away on Jan. 26. Pleas was a good man, Pastor and he loved God and his congregation. I had the pleasure of going to the Lanark Village Community Church at the time that he was the Pastor there and got to know him quite well. He always cared about Lanark Village and the people who lived here. There will be a graveside service in the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Diane Vause asked for prayers for her and the family at this most difficult time. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Zumba by Christine Bass has begun again at Chillas Hall. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. The sessions are $5. This seems to be a popular class, so come join all the healthy fun.

Camp Gordon Johnson is making plans for the wonderful, fun, annual parade held this year on Saturday, March 13 at 10:45 a.m. If anyone or group wants to participate please contact David Butler at dbutler@caompgordonjohnston.com. Be sure to put the one your calendar.

I am pleased to announce that Jay Wolfe has established his new company, Coastal Plumbing. I can certainly recommend him. If you have any plumbing needs you can call Jay at 850-524-2975.

Get your calendars out, I'm going to give you some heads up!

Thursday, Feb. 18: The city of Carrabelle will have a planning and zoning meeting at 2 p.m. The agenda includes the Family Dollar store issue. Public is invited and it will be virtual as well.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: The city of Carrabelle will host the second of three workshops which help communities take action to build and enhance their local economies while staying true to what makes them unique and also enables a competitive advantage. Workshops will be held at City Hall, 5 to 7 pm. You can attend with mask and social distancing, or via Facebook livestreamed on the city of Carrabelle Facebook page.

Saturday. March 13: The American Legion Post 82 and all of their associated groups are having a cook-out at C-Quarters, so plan to stop by ‘cause it is really good food. Stay tuned for more details.

Wednesday, April 14: There will be a non-jury trial before Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom, who is presiding over a lawsuit between Franklin County, and Timothy and Christina Saunders. The suit concerns a land use change from residential to commercial, which if granted, would enable the land to be used to build a Dollar General store or other commercial venture.

Please continue to follow the guidelines for staying healthy.

If you are 65 or over and would like to per-register for the vaccine, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ya6vanjl to sign up. It is easy and if you do not have access to the website, ask a friend they can do it for you. All you have to do is give you first and last name, your birth date and a phone number where you can be reached (if you are a resident, snowbird or visiting healthcare provider). They will call you for an appointment when the vaccine is available. You can call the Health Department at 697-2111, but those lines are very busy. Until then, remember, that you can still get tested, make you appointment at the above number.

Friendly Reminders: Homestead Exemption must be applied for no later than March 1, for 2022 and to apply for the Senior Exemption/Renewal. Do not miss this chance; if you are eligible it could save you money. Call 653-9236 ext. 176.

The American Legion will start cheeseburger/hamburger night again, Yea. They will be serving these wonderful burgers on Friday nights 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you want to call ahead, call 697-9998. The public is invited.

Coffee Time has started up again, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11a.m., with Thursdays having free coffee, by the representative of the VA, along with the resident music makers.

The Lanark Village Bingo has started back with all the precautions on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Chillas Hall. Please come for a fun, something to do, evening that will help support Lanark Village Association.

There is Trivia at the Crooked River Grill on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. Many of our Lanark people enjoy this activity.

ORDINANCE (#77-1 #4) OF THE DAY: The maximum number of stories permitted shall be one story only, which may not be enlarged vertically above the roof line of 16 feet above the ground floor or slab. (These ordinances are specific to Lanark Village Apartments and in most cases, your property line is halfway to the sidewalk on the lanes front and back). The meaning of “court” is the front of your apartment, the rear is where your water meter is located.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com