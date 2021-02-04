Lanark News: Dredging work to close channel

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Happy February

The Lanark Village Golf Club is having a pop-up garage sale on Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, on Heffernan Drive across from Chillas Hall. We will start at 8:30 a.m.

Last week my Jan. 28 article was inadvertently left out of the paper. (Editor’s note: My fault. Pat submits her column faithfully each week, rain or shine). For those readers who don't follow the Apalachicola Times online, I have included most of the contents of that article, which appears following my update for this week.

The Lanark Market is open again for business, as most of you know, after having to close to have new tanks and pumps installed. The old tanks had some contamination but has been all cleared. Welcome back to our Lanark Market. Please try to make an effort to use their services as these times are not good and Lanark wants to support them.

News from the Lanark Village Boat Club. The launching ramp and the channel will be closed while dredging work is done (no boats will be allowed to enter the basin from the channel). This much-needed work will take about 30 days. The time frame for the work is Feb. 6 to 28. The Boat Club is still taking members so during this very costly maintenance, they still need their members’ and your support.

Lanark Village Association had their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 1. Thank you to those of you who attended on that cold evening. We are pleased to have a couple new members, Welcome. The meeting was also attended by Capt. Coulter from the sheriff's office and County Commissioner Bert Boldt. Capt. Coulter was, as always, very informative and able to answer questions about some of the members’ concerns. Commissioner Boldt was also very informative, he lets us know what is going on, explains future issues and answers our questions. He is willing to help us in any way he can, and reminded us that as a group we have more chance of having the Lanark area's needs met. That is another good reason to join your community and make a difference.

Members of the Lanark Village Association will be receiving emails containing the minutes of this meeting as soon as they are available. If you have suggestions, concerns or comments come to the meetings and let us hear them. If you can't come to the meetings, get in touch with me at me email below.

Carrabelle and surrounding areas do have an opportunity to possibly have a say in the future of the City of Carrabelle. The City of Carrabelle will host three workshops which helps communities take action to build and enhance their local economies while staying true to what makes them unique and also enables a competitive advantage. These workshops started on Jan. 26, and there will be two more, Feb. 23 and May 4. They are being held at City Hall on these dates, from 5 to 7 p.m. You can attend with mask and social distancing or via Facebook livestream on the City of Carrabelle Facebook page.

Jane Shafer and I attended the first of three. The workshop was very well-attended and many of the residents were able to speak concerning the future of Carrabelle. The meeting was handled in an efficient way, in an orderly fashion. Thank you to Mayor Brenda La Paz and other city officials for pursuing this issue. I plan to continue to attend these meetings, because I care.

It is important for the public to know what is going on in Carrabelle. There are many Lanark residents who work in Carrabelle and certainly shop, dine, play, worship, bank, etc. We support our shops in Carrabelle.

Please continue to follow the guidelines for staying healthy.

Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees has issued a public health advisory that all COVID 19 vaccines in the state should go only to residents – including snowbirds – or visiting healthcare providers here to work on t front lines. If you are a snowbird (part-time residents will be asked to provide two documents including a lease agreement, utility bill, mortgage payment or mail from a government agency), and if you are 65 or over and would like to per-register for the vaccine, please visit: tinyurl.com/ya6vanjl to sign up. It is easy and if you do not have access to the website, ask a friend they can do it for you.

All you have to do is give you first and last name, your birth date and a phone number where you can be reached (if you are a resident, snowbird or visiting healthcare provider). They will call you for an appointment when the vaccine is available. You can call the Health Department at 697-2111, but those lines are very busy. Until then, remember, that you can still get tested; make your appointment at the above number. I had my shot on Friday with no complications. It didn't hurt. I was impressed at the orderly way the process was handled. Thank you to all medical personnel.

Friendly Reminders: Homestead Exemption must be applied for no later than March 1, for 2022 and to apply for the Senior Exemption/Renewal. Do not miss this chance; if you are eligible it could save you money. Call 653-9236 ext. 176.

The American Legion will start cheeseburger/hamburger night again, Yea. They will be serving these wonderful burgers on Friday nights 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you want to call ahead, call 697-9998. The public is invited.

Coffee Time has started up again, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11a.m., with Thursdays having free coffee, by the representative of the VA, along with the resident music makers.

The Lanark Village Bingo started back with all the precautions on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Chillas Hall. Please come for a fun, something to do, evening that will help support Lanark Village Association. As you may know, Chillas Hall was seriously damaged when a city of Carrabelle water pump stopped working and flooded the Hall twice.

Country Farmer's Market at the Crooked River Lighthouse is first and third Saturdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many of your Lanark neighbors participate in this event, along with the one in Apalachicola on the second and fourth Saturday. Please support them.

ORDINANCE (#77-1 #2) OF THE DAY: Carports shall not be erected closer than three feet to any property line and may be erected only on the rear or sides of dwelling units. All carports shall be of permanent type construction. (These ordinances are specific to Lanark Village Apartments and in most cases, your property line is halfway to the sidewalk on the lanes front and back).

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind. Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com