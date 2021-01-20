Letters: Masks a matter of public health

The Apalachicola Times

Nobody shops at the Piggly Wiggly barefoot

I am appalled by the selfishness and lack of courtesy displayed by people who refuse to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing. I am also sick of being told that it is impossible to mandate and enforce safe and intelligent behavior in the face of a pandemic that has killed millions.

Nobody shops shoeless at the Piggly Wiggly, or smokes a cigar in the dining room of the Owl Café. As a society we have decided that shirts and shoes are required in areas where food is handled to maintain sanitation. We have also reached a consensus that second hand smoke is dangerous to non-smokers. Thus, we have passed laws requiring proper behavior not to infringe on personal freedom but to protect public health.

The value of wearing of masks and social distancing are not up for debate. Physicians tell us these are important in slowing the spread of infectious diseases. Behaviors that recklessly endanger the public at large should be illegal and those laws should be enforced just as we enforce dress requirements in food handling areas and smoking in public areas. We know that laws like this are enforceable.

If you don’t want to wear a mask at home or on the beach, you don’t have to, but if you don’t want to wear a mask in areas where you endanger other people, stay at home. It ought to be a law.

Lois Swoboda