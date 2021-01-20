Lanark News: Go online to register for the vaccine

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

You are still under a Boil Water Notice until otherwise notified. Please boil your water at least one minute. For those of you who are coming into town for the weekend, make sure that you heed this notice and if it is over, let your faucets run a bit.

I am sorry that I wasn't able to write the Lanark article last week. I missed writing it for you.

For those of you who haven't heard I am saddened to tell you that Lanark Village lost a long-time resident, Claudette Jo Martin, who passed away on Jan. 15 in Tallahassee. Claudette was the sweet friend of many in Lanark and the Lanark area. She was a dear friend of my Mom's and that is how I knew and loved her. She also was an active member of the Lanark Community Church. Condolences from Lanark to her family and friends. She will be missed by so many in the area. What a wonderful lady she was!

The City of Carrabelle Planning and Zoning meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the City Hall. On the Agenda is Item 1. Approve/Disapprove conceptual site plan for 204 St James Ave. (Vacant Land between Gulf State Bank and the Post Office on Highway 98. Proposed Family Dollar store.

It is important for the public to know what is going on in Carrabelle. There are many Lanark residents who work in Carrabelle and certainly shop, dine, play, worship, bank, etc. We support our shops in Carrabelle.

Many of you have asked me about the Lanark Village Golf Club sign saying, “Love to Scotty Wear.” Scotty is a longtime resident of the Lanark and you would have known him from the American Legion, Lanark Village Boat Club and the Lanark Community Church to name a few. Scotty always needs our prayers, but he had to go to the hospital recently. Hopefully, now he is on his way to recovery from this recent difficulty.

Gander's Hardware in Carrabelle is now open! Congratulations! You weekend fixers will be happy to know that they will be open on the weekends. Here are the hours:

Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday l0 a.m. to 2 p.m. Give them a call if you have any questions, 850-323-0548. Heads up, they can only take cash until their systems get fully installed, so plan ahead. This issue should be resolved shortly.

Please continue to follow the guidelines for staying healthy. News Flash! None of us like to wear these masks (no matter how cute yours is), but unless you have a health reason for not doing it, think of your neighbors who are susceptible but still have to get out in public. Think of the children in school all day who have to wear their masks, what are you showing them when you go in public without a mask. We are all in this together.

If you are 65 or over and would like to pre-register for the vaccine, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ya6vanjl to sign up. It is easy and if you do not have access to the website, ask a friend they can do it for you. All you have to do is give your first and last name, your birth date and a phone number where you can be reached. They will call you for an appointment when the vaccine is available. You can call the Health Department at 697-2111, but those lines are very busy. Until then, remember, that you can still get tested, make you appointment at the above number.

Friendly Reminders: Homestead Exemption must be applied for no later than March 1, 2021 for 2022, and to apply for the Senior Exemption/Renewal. Do not miss this chance, if you are eligible it could save you money. Call 653-9236 ext. 176.

The American Legion will start cheeseburger/hamburger night again. Yea. They will be serving these wonderful burgers on Friday nights 5 to 7 p.m. If you want to call ahead, call 697-9998. Public is invited.

Coffee Time has started up again, they have gotten volunteers to help, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., with Thursdays having free coffee, provided by the representative of the VA, along with the resident music makers.

The Lanark Village Bingo started back with all the precautions on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. at Chillas Hall. Please come for a fun, something to do, evening that will help support Lanark Village Association. As you may know, Chillas Hall was seriously damaged when a city of Carrabelle water pump stopped working and flooded the hall twice.

Country Farmer's Market at the Crooked River Lighthouse is first and third Saturdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many of your Lanark neighbors participate in this event, along with the one in Apalachicola on the second and fourth Saturday. Please support them.

ORDINANCE (#77-1 #6) OF THE DAY: No extension of rear walls shall be extended beyond eight feet from original walls, nor closer than five feet to the property line. (These ordinances are specific to Lanark Village Apartments and in most cases, your property line is half way to the sidewalk on the lanes front and back).

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind. Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com