Letter: Prove it, Ms. Kelly

The Apalachicola Times

I read the recent Letter to the Editor, "Alligators may be winning in the swamp" from Mel Kelly (See Jan. 7 Times ). First and foremost, I do not agree with Ms. Kelly and I hereby challenge her to prove her wild allegations. Here are her own words, "We have learned that fundraising by the current president, being done in the guise of a "defense" fund, has raised monies estimated to be sufficient to pay his long overdue bills and anticipated fines that may surface after his single term is over." Prove this Mel, I challenge you.

And here she goes on (her words, not mine), " ... it has now come to public attention that a shell company was created earlier in 2018 with Trump and Pence family members on the board of directors. That company is identified as having diverted more than $617 million of donated campaign dollars into their own pockets. Show us the proof Mel, baby, I challenge you.

Dr. Mikel Tuten

Carrabelle