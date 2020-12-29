Veterans Corner: Saying goodbye to 2020, finally

By Charles Elliott Special to the Times

I once again address this keyboard in attempt to spread a bit of information for the veterans. To say this has been a bit of a weird year would be an understatement! Moving forward let us meet the new year head on. VA health care clinics are coming into possession of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the Tallahassee HCC, and have a priority distribution plan focusing on saving lives by inoculating the most vulnerable and those that provide them direct care first with the rest to follow. Your health care providers will contact you when you are eligible.

Remember to organize your files. Not having a discharge document when the need arises throws everything into an all halt, and with the archives working under tight restrictions things are not moving rapidly. The process to request discharge documents has been simplified if you need them contact this office. Make sure your family knows where you keep this document please.

Reminder to Vietnam Navy veterans, the Blue Water claims process is working. For persons who served off the coast of Vietnam and developed health issues attributed to exposure to Agent Orange and other herbicides, do not wait call the office and we can begin the process. Surviving spouses of Navy Vietnam veterans should contact this office also; there may be benefits available for you.

Here’s to hoping 2021 will be a bit kinder to us.

Charles B. Elliott is the veterans service officer for Franklin County. He can be reached at 653-8096, or by cellphone at 653-7051, or by email to Veteranservice@franklincountyflorida.com