Lanark News: Get ready to greet a great 2021

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Happy New Year!

I don't think that I have ever wanted a year to pass like I do 2020 and mine hasn't been near as bad as many people. To be a nonpolitical person I find myself reflecting on what is to come for 2021. It certainly has improved my prayer life! I have to say, whether I'm delusional or not, I do have a sense of well-being when I am in Lanark.

As you probably know by now, Lanark Village Association will not be having their annual New Year's Eve Party. I loved being with friends and neighbors to bring in the New Year. I will still celebrate just on a lot smaller scale.

We have had some issues in Lanark with some trees being cut by a commercial tree company who didn't haul away the debris. When you hire a company to do anything that creates trash or debris, they must haul it away or the property owner is responsible for hauling it away (to the Franklin County dump, not in the nearby woods or their neighbors' property). This has been reported and will be dealt with appropriately.

There will be a meeting of the Lanark Village Association on Monday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at Chillas Hall. All Lanark area residents are welcome to come to help us make Lanark the best it can be. Membership is $15 a year and it is important to support your community. There are times when a community needs to come together on issues that have fallen through the cranks. We need your support. County Commissioner Boldt and Captain Dwayne Coulter have been invited to this meeting.

The Lanark Village Golf Club will change their meeting to Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. for a short meeting. We will be meeting at Chillas Hall. There again, please consider coming to this meeting and participating in supporting this organization. It is not about playing golf, that is just a byproduct now, it is about keeping Lanark an attractive place to drive into. The quality of a community is judged by its first appearance and keeping it attractive takes a lot of work and money. We need a new treasurer, as Sally Regiler, after 16 years of being treasurer has given up her position. We thank Sally for her many years of devoted service.

The Crooked River Grill at St. James Golf Resort is having an event on New Year's Eve. Call them at 697-5050 for more information. You may need reservations as I am sure that they are keeping the number of people down.

The Lanark Village Bingo will start back up on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6:00 pm.

The American Legion Post 82 in Lanark will be serving their wonderful cheeseburger/hamburgers starting back again Next year. Friday, Jan. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. I'm looking forward to that.

With many people traveling and Franklin County having visitors be sure you get tested.

Covid-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment. These tests Do Not cost anything and they do not hurt.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

If you are looking for something to do during the holidays, come to Lanark Village Golf Club. All day golf on six holes for $5 donation and enjoy the only golf course in Franklin County across from the Bay.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com