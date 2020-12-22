Lanark News: It is better to give, than to take

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

I am not available right now, but wanted to pop in to say “Merry Christmas.” Of course, I have just a few things to say, as usual.

This is a wonderful time of the year, but some people who want to take from others are out there taking from others. Sorry, there are no excuses! Why would someone steal, especially from our small businesses who are struggling, just like the rest of us. As your sheriff says, “See it, report it.” Don't take upon yourself to make a determination that something is not important; that is one of the tasks of the sheriff's department.

In Lanark Village, there have been some suspicious activities in or around Gene Sewell's Park. Please be watchful! Also, during this holiday time, watch out for the children.

The Crooked River Grill at St. James Golf Resort is having an event on New Year's Eve. Call them at 697-5050 for more information. You may need reservations as I am sure that they are keeping the number of people down.

The Lanark Village Bingo will start back up on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be no hamburgers at the American Legion on Friday, ‘cause it is Christmas. They will start back up after New Year’s.

With many people traveling and Franklin County having visitors, be sure you get tested.

Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment for COVID-19 testing..

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

If you are looking for something to do during the holidays, come to Lanark Village Golf Club. All day golf on six holes for $5 donation. Enjoy the only golf course in Franklin County across from the Bay.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com