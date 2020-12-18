Letters: Mutual respect will serve us well

The Apalachicola Times

Hi friends, family and neighbors. The Supreme Court of the United States acted on Friday, the Electoral College acted today, all states certified their elections in accordance with the rule of law.

The 2020 elections are over. Some are disappointed, others are happy. We should all be thankful we live in a country which gives us the opportunity to select our leaders. While not perfect, it is a marvel of government.

Now we move forward together to control the pandemic and restore the economic impacts of this terrible virus. Mutual respect for beliefs and political positions will serve us well in the coming years.

My best regards,

Bill Avery