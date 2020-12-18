Letters: Let the good in you conquer all

The Apalachicola Times

This election has exposed the good and evil in America as politicians strive for ultimate power. Dark times appear to be on the horizon. The fissures we see in society are not Left vs. Right, nor Republican vs. Democrat, but Good vs Evil. The age-old quest for power and money is destroying this country. There is not much we can do about it except to ground ourselves in our faith and build strong relationships with our family, friends, and community. If we can control ourselves, we can control our future and make a better life for those around us. So, in the spirit of Christmas, rejoice and let the good in you conquer all.

John Weaver