Lanark News: Drive carefully, watch for kids on bikes

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all

I hope that you all had a happy and blessed Thanksgiving. We really do have a lot to be thankful for. There are those of you who are hurting and have sadness in your lives. Let your friends care about your pain.

I had a wonderful Thanksgiving with Mark, Teresa and Kayla coming to spend the holiday with me. It certainly helped take away the sting of not being with my Lanark family at Chillas Hall. This is only the fourth time that I have not celebrated at Chillas Hall in about 20 years.

I did have an incident, several, two malfunctioning toilets on Monday just before my company came and one broken shower on Thanksgiving Day. I am so thankful for my plumber/friend Jay Wolf who came to save me. Jay is fast and fair, so if you need a wonderful plumber, email me and I will give you his number.

It certainly was quieter than in the past. I noticed that some of our residents took the time to decorate with lights for Christmas. It looks wonderful and thank you for brightening up our little Lanark. Keep it up.

Though the holiday is over, there will be many more to come. I want to make you aware that over the holiday there were two incidents where children riding bikes came flying out from the sidewalk lanes without stopping. One did it but the driver saw him and was able to stop; the other boy was hit by a car. I talked to an eyewitness who said “Thank goodness the driver of the car was going slow.” The car clipped the boy and bike and they went rolling on the ground. The boy wasn't badly injured.

The sidewalks, especially in the apartment areas, should never be used by bikers, especially ones that don't stop when they come to the road. Please let your children know that they must not ride their bikes on the sidewalks. Lessor, you are responsible for letting your lessee know the rules of the Village. They need to be asked to respect their neighbors as we live in very close proximity.

Christy's Cottage in Carrabelle will be having a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 5, between the times of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Many of our Lanark residents have booths in Christy's. Come see Santa!

The Lanark Village Association Bingo is going to try a “soft” start-up again. First time will be Wednesday, Dec. 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Chillas Hall in Lanark Village on Heffernan Drive.

Coffee Time at Chillas (masks required), Monday through Friday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. They have started having music by some of our local musicians on Thursdays.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public Welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

Don't forget those Covid-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com