Lanark News: Thankful wonderful friends (and social media)

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Happy Thanksgiving Y'all:

I know that times are tough, crazy and unpredictable. My prayers are for better times, but I am so thankful to be living in this area. With all its beauty, nature and the sea to wash our sadness away. Also, our wonderful friends. I am even thankful for the social media that keeps us close and where we can actually see each other and know what is going on in the lives of our families and friends.

Not much going on right now with trying to social distance. Chillas Hall is still having coffee Monday through Friday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., with following the guidelines of course. LVA is having their meetings every first Monday of each month. I'll let you know who our guest will be and would like to urge you to be a member of the LVA so that you can be more proactive in what happens in Lanark.

I had mentioned the Lanark Village Boat Club breakfasts, the club had hoped to start “baby stepping” back into having them, but decided not to take the risk at this time. I'll let you know as soon as I know.

The LVA Bingo is going to try a “soft” start up again. That will be in December and I will be giving you more information on that too.

After you are stuffed with turkey, there are a few things that are going on. The Lantern Festival is on Saturday, Nov. 28. That is always a treat.

Coffee Time at Chillas (masks required), Monday through Friday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. They have started having music by some of our local musicians on Thursdays.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public Welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

Franklin County Senior Center- Special Drive-Thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday, Noon to 1:30 p.m. $8 (exact amount in cash, please. Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

Don't forget those Covid-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com