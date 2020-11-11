Lanark News: Carrabelle land lease will be great asset

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Today is the day after Veterans Day. I sure hope that you took some time out of your day to think what that day means. For those men and women who served our county and made tremendous sacrifices so that we have the freedom that we have today. They sometimes are not treated with the respect that they deserve. They are not helped as they should be, they don't get the medical help that they deserve and yet there are those in our great nation who worry more about those who have given nothing! I want to say Thank You to our veterans today and every day. They are the reason that you can enjoy your weekend as much as you can with this COVID-19 cover over us.

Congratulations to our wonderful sheriff, A.J. Smith for winning another four years of being the best you can be. I feel that you give your all. You have made such a big difference in Franklin County. There were two wonderful, capable men running for the sheriff's position. For me it came to I just had to go with what was tried and true, to stick with what was working. I would like to say that Carl Whaley has been great in his service to the community and I sure hope that he will continue to want to be a service to the people.

On Thursday at the regular Carrabelle city commission meeting, on the agenda was the opening of the bid sent in by Lanark Village Association for a piece of property which used to be the Lanark Village water department. The commissioners and Mayor Brenda La Paz approved and agreed to allow us to purchase the land for the amount of the bid, $3,025. This property, located in the hub of Lanark Village, will be a great asset to our community. Thank you for giving us an opportunity to regain this property.

Also, there was discussion on the Family Dollar going into Carrabelle. Now I know that some say “Lanark is not part of Carrabelle.” We consider Carrabelle our town too. Many people with shops and businesses live in the Lanark area. We do much of our shopping and entertainment in Carrabelle to support the businesses, and we certainly pay a lot of money toward water and sewage. I am sad that a “box store” wants to build in Carrabelle. It is not that they want to build in Carrabelle, it is that they want to be right in the only “cute, charming part of town that we have.” We have empty buildings already; the stores that are already there are trying to find someone who will work in them. Please look at the traffic layout, that just can't be right. Carrabelle knows that we are desperate for a pharmacy, not yet another “big box store.”

The Lanark Village Golf Club Yard Sale was held over the weekend. I am happy to say that we did pretty good, not as good as when the seafood festival is going on, but we sure appreciate those who came out to support us, those who donated the items and the wonderful volunteers who worked so hard. I’m going to tell y’all I never worked this hard when I was getting paid, but it is rewarding in many ways. So we can still keep cutting Lanark Village's front yard!

The Lanark Village Association started their meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. The regular meetings will be held the first Monday of the month. We had a small group of people for a big meeting. Commissioner Bert Boldt, and from the sheriff’s office, Major Cliff Carroll and Capt. Dewayne Coulter, were there for us to ask questions and get information. Please get your questions and concerns ready and come support your community next month. We will be electing officers soon. We need a nominating committee.

On Thursday night the Lanark Village Golf Club will be having their first meeting of the season starting at 6 p.m. at Chillas Hall. We have a meeting the second Thursday of each month. This club is not about playing golf, it is about keeping the “front yard” of Lanark Village beautiful, with a side advantage of playing golf or if you are a member, just walking around the course or sitting and enjoying the view. We can no longer do this with membership dues that we are getting in, and with golfers. We would love for you to get involved and come to the meetings.

The American Legion Riders will be selling pork sandwich ($8) and chicken plates ($10) on Saturday, Nov. 14 starting at 10 a.m., and until noon (as long as they last), held at C-Quarters. This fundraiser benefits the Legion. FYI these dinners go fast so get yours early. Please support this important cause. I'm hoping that this weather isn't going to mess up our plans.

Coffee Time at Chillas (masks required), Monday through Friday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. They have started having music by some of our local musicians on Thursdays.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion on Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

The Franklin County Senior Center special drive-thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday, from noon to 1:30 p.m. $8, exact amount in cash, please. Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com