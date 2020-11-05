Lanark News: Golf club's big yard sale this weekend

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

I hope that your Halloween was fun and safe! I did go to the Ghost Walk in Apalachicola with friends and we all enjoyed it. I saw some very ghostly figures who I happened to recognize. One looked very much like Sheriff A.J. Smith and there was another one who looked like the editor of this paper. Good job guys, and to all the ghostly participants. Very well organized with social distancing.

Good luck to Billy Snyder who will be opening his Martin's House of Coins in his new location soon. Opening was delayed because of vandalism, so senseless. Someone knows who did it and should come forward; there is a reward. Anyway, it was a nice turnout for the open house with his supporters, the mayor, the sheriff, and two of our favorite songbirds, Shirley Cox and Greg Kristofferson. Yummy hot dogs and hamburgers too.

Well it is over (the voting)! Thank goodness. Congratulations to all those who won. I am very proud of the numbers who came out in our community to vote. Participation of neighbors is good when it is done for the best of the community.

The Lanark Village Golf Club will be having “The Big One” Yard Sale starting this Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. We will be on Heffernan, across from Chillas Hall, just follow the signs. We have lots of new items for you to choose from, and will be happy to receive sellable donations, even during the sale (you deliver). Bring your mask and sanitizer and come support us. Every penny goes to maintaining the golf course which is “The Front Yard of Lanark Village.”

The American Legion Post 82 will be having its installation of officers at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, prior to Bert Worthy's memorial. District Commander Roger Hewitt will be performing the installation.

At 4 p.m. the American Legion Post 82 invites Legionnaires, Auxiliary, Sons, Riders and Friends to join them for a Celebration of Life for Past Commander Bert Worthy. He devoted countless hours during his time as both commander and 1st vice commander keeping the post running smoothly. He was to have continued his position on the executive board as 1st vice commander. His dedication will be sorely missed. Ceremonies will be performed outside under the pavilion. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. After the ceremonies there will be a covered dish inside the Post.

The Lanark Village Association will have a meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Chillas Hall. This will be the first meeting since April. We would appreciate your input and participation. Come see the repairs that we have done on the hall after damage from city of Carrabelle sewer pipes. The board meeting will precede the members' meeting which will start at 6 p.m.

Heads up, The American Legion Riders will be selling pork sandwich ($8) and chicken plates ($10) on Saturday, Nov. 14 starting at 10 a.m. to noon (as long as they last), held at C-Quarters. This fundraiser benefits the Legion.

Coffee Time at Chillas (masks required), Monday through Friday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. They have started having music by some of our local musicians on Thursdays.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public Welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

The Franklin County Senior Center special drive-thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday, from noon to 1:30 p.m. $8, exact amount in cash, please. Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale, which will be Nov. 6 to 8.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

