Lanark News: Lots to do this Halloween weekend

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

I am sad to say that Sunday afternoon, Oct. 25, there was a tragedy in our Lanark area. Our condolences and prayers go out to the family of Dale Winchester. Dale was a Carrabelle resident, who died when his motorcycle left the road on Highway 98.

I would like to take this time to say I have very dear friends who ride motorcycles and please, always try to watch carefully as they don't have the protection of a car.

Happy Halloween to you all! It is another disappointment since we are Not going to have our annual Halloween Party at Chillas Hall in Lanark Village. Oh well, we will come up with something to do.

Oh look, here are some things to do:

Crooked River Grill is having a Halloween party, there will be costume judging with very tempting cash prizes, there will be specialty drinks and lots of fun. There is a $5 entry fee, and the party is starting at 6 p.m. Call 697-5050.

The Crooked River Lighthouse is having a Blue Moon Halloween celebration, starting at 7 p.m., They plan all kinds of activities and costumes are encouraged.

I will be trying out the “Ghost Walk” in Apalachicola. I usually miss it because I don't want to miss the party in Lanark, but since we aren't having a party, I will get to go. See, always a positive if you look.

I just saw a Facebook video from Sheriff A.J. Smith, so if you don't have Facebook but are seeing this article, there are lots of Halloween activities for the children starting on Thursday and going through Saturday. There are so many I can't write about them; keep your eyes and ears open or call the sheriff's department.

Lanark's own friend and neighbor, Billy Snyder, is having an open house announcing his new location of Martin's House of Coins. Drop by to see Billy on Saturday, Oct. 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. His shop is on Highway 98 across from the Moorings. He isn't giving out coins, but there will be free hot dogs and hamburgers, while they last, flipped by Sheriff A.J. Smith. There will be live music so bring a chair, put your mask on and come sit a bit.

Vote, Vote, Vote, Vote, Vote, Vote Vote!

Get a Free ride to the polls if you need one. Oyster Radio announced that Segree Lines Transportation, 850-340-3821, has received an anonymous donation for free rides to vote. Please call them as soon as you know, so you won't have to miss voting. This is a countywide service to voters. Yea, Segree and your donor! Thank you.

That is a shout-out, not a suggestion that you try to vote more than one time. If you can go to the grocery store, to Dollar General, restaurants, etc. you can go to the polls. Early voting will continue until Saturday, Oct. 31, at the annex located at 912 NW Ave. A in Carrabelle. By the way, it is Not okay to steal or take down campaign signs. This action is not tolerated! Signs should be left alone on the city or county rights-of-way, unless by official parties, and people have the right to display them on their private property. Do not remove signs unless they are on your property and you didn't put them there.

Chillas Hall is ready to receive you for voting. The wonderful volunteers take all the precautions to see that voting is a safe process. This is a very important time to vote, a very scary time to vote. No matter who you vote for, exercise your right to vote if you are registered. No matter who wins, you will know that you voted.

A representative of American Legion Post 82, has informed me that there will be a Celebration of Life for Bert Wayne Worthy at the Legion on Saturday, Nov. 7. Worthy passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13. He had been the former commander of the Lanark American Legion on Oak Street. I will let you know the time next week.

Lanark is a unique community with many diversified people, people from different areas of our country, different cultures, beliefs, upbringing and all the other descriptions I could come up with. I am so happy to live in a place like Lanark, and I take pride in my home as do most of the people I know.

However, there are some who own property that do not consider Lanark their home. Some, I am not saying all, buy property here for investments (letting the property run down), some buy property to rent (letting the property run down), some buy for short term rentals which they keep up because they are going to make money off of the rental. They aren't considering the time and effort so many of their neighbors are putting in to make Lanark wonderful.

Most of the organizations have been sending out membership requests and renewal requests from their clubs. The Lanark Village Association, the Lanark Village Golf Club and the Lanark Village Boat Club. All of the organizations are important to the success of Lanark. Please consider joining all of these working non-profit organizations. You can send me an email if you want information on joining.

Speaking of helping your community, the Lanark Village Golf Club, or as some call it the “Lanark Village Grass Cutters,” will be having its “The Big One” yard sale on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 6 to 8, from 8:30 a.m. to ?. We are asking for donations. Our success depends on your donations, your participation and our wonderful volunteers. Every penny goes to “cut the grass.’

Coffee Time at Chillas Hall, mask required, Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public Welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

The Franklin County Senior Center special drive-thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday, from noon to 1:30 p.m. $8, exact amount in cash, please. Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

The Lanark Community Church is a wonderful little church. Try it Sunday and meet the wonderful people who are there. Services start at 11 a.m.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale, which will be Nov. 6 to 8.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com