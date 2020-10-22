Lanark News: Chillas Hall reopens for Coffee Hour

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Columnist

Hi Y'all,

I am sad to say that those in the Lanark area and Carrabelle have lost a dear friend. Bert Wayne Worthy passed away Oct. 13, unexpectedly. He will be missed by his family and friends. Bert was the former commander of the Lanark American Legion, which many of you may have known him from. At this writing it is too late to let you know about the Celebration of Life that was held on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20 at C-Quarters in Carrabelle. Condolences and prayers go out to Bert's loving family and friends.

I would like to let you know that Jim Chapman is very slowly progressing. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jim and Debbie Jo and will continue to be. Again, if you want their address, please email me.

The gathering at the Lanark Village Boat Club was a really fun time. The weather could not have been more beautiful and the food any better. The LVBC really knows how to treat their members. Thank you to the Boat Club. They will be planning a breakfast for all on Saturday, Nov. 21, so keep your ears and eyes open for more information. You can also go to (lanarkboatclub.webs.com) for up dated information and all the “goings on.”

I'm hearing that a Family Dollar is wanting to put a store in the heart of our charming Carrabelle. What is it with these “big box” stores that want to plop down in the middle of beauty? If they must, let them go where the Dollar General was. Then they can compete and maybe keep their stores nice and their shelves stocked. I know that we don't have any control over what happens, but Lanark considers Carrabelle our town too. We sure spend our money there.

For your garbage cans that are not bear-proof, you can pick up a kit to make it a bear-proof can at the Carrabelle City Hall. Supplies are limited, act now. There seems to be a lot more bears out this year. So watch out for yourself and your garbage.

Chillas Hall will open this week for “Coffee Time” from 9 to 11 a.m. Come see what we have accomplished after the devastation from sewage pipes and pumps malfunctioning (city pumps didn't work). This is a real drain (play on words) for a small community to recover from. The insurance company of the city has refused our claim. Anyone in this area and outside of this area know how important it is to have a central place to gather. We would appreciate any help we can get on trying to resolve this issue. If you are in the Lanark area, Please consider joining the Association to help with some of these issues that we are facing. You can email me for information on joining.

Early Voting has begun and you can vote at the Franklin County Annex in Carrabelle. Chillas Hall will be ready for voting on Nov. 3. Please Vote!

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion. Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public Welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

The Franklin County Senior Center special drive-thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday, from noon to 1:30 p.m. $8, exact amount in cash, please. Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale, which will be Nov. 6 to 8.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com