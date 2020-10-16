Lanark News: Help the Village, join the association

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

I'm back! It is good to be back among my friends and neighbors.

The Tonya's Hope event did really good with the Boston butts on Saturday. The silent auction had to be postponed because of the windy conditions; however, they will come up with another time that you will be able to participate.

Before I go on, I want to let you know that Jim Chapman has had a serious stroke. Jim and Debbie Jo Chapman were residents and wonderful friends in Lanark and in Carrabelle. You may know Jim as a teacher at the Franklin County Schools, he also was involved in the C-Quarters Junior Fishing Tournament and the Kingfish Tournament for leukemia. They moved away from Lanark a few years ago to be with their children and grandchildren in Texas. Please pray for Jim's recovery, for Debbie Jo and their family. There is a GoFundMe set up on Facebook and I also have their home address and phone number if you want to email me (find my email address at the bottom of this column).

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Rick Watson, who is running for the Franklin County Tax Collector will be having a Meet and Greet sack breakfast in front of Lanark Village's Chillas Hall on Heffernan between 9 and 10:30 a.m. This is a good opportunity to meet the candidate.

For members only of the Lanark Village Boat Club, the club is hoping to start to move forward with some of its events. Check out the website lanarkboatclub.webs.com before Saturday to find out information of what is going on.

On behalf of Lanark I would like to send our condolences out to the family of Bernice Louise Stevens, 91, who lived in Lanark Village for 22 years. Bernice passed away on Sept. 17. Among her loving family are Charles and Sharon Stevens and Tim Stevens, who are also Lanark Village residents.

Chillas Hall is going through its last details of being completed. There are some things that we still need to do, but those things will have to wait until we can financially afford to have the work done. This has been a real drain on the Village and the Lanark Village Association is still hoping that the city's insurance will come through to help on the cost. The Lanark Village Association will begin with having “Coffee Time.” We cannot announce at this time information on whether we will be able to have our annual social events, such as the Halloween Party, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve Party. As soon as I know, you will know. If you are in the Lanark area, Please considering joining the association to help with so of these issues that we are facing. You can email me for information on joining.

Chillas Hall will be open for the Nov. 3 general elections. Please, please Vote! Pray for America!

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

For my best estimate your next Farm Share will be Wednesday, Oct. 21. Remember, this may be changed. And remember, the people who are serving you are volunteering and God bless them for doing it.

The Franklin County Senior Center special drive-thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday, from noon to 1:30 p.m. $8, exact amount in cash, please. Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

There seems to be a lot more bears out this year. So, watch out for yourself and your garbage.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale, which will be Nov. 6 to 8.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com