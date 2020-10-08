Lanark News: Benefit Saturday for Tonya's Hope

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Happy Columbus Day weekend!

I'm coming to you from beautiful Ormond Beach, which was raining like crazy for the last few days. Today is sunny and great. Why I am telling you this is because when we left, the weather looked bleak with heavy rain every day. It's Florida, don't be so quick to change your plans.

Chillas Hall does still have some work to complete the repairs, please be patient.

As soon as we can, we will start “Coffee Time.” For those few who helped try to put the Hall back in order, Thank You. Please, this is a big job.

Tonya's Hope Cancer Foundation, working in conjunction with the American Legion, Post 82, in Lanark Village will be having a benefit on Saturday, Oct. 10. There will be wonderful smoked pork Boston butts on sale for $30 at C-Quarters in Carrabelle at 4:30 p.m. Those of you who have already ordered can pick your order up at C-Quarters at that time. Also, there will be a silent auction on some really great gifts which have been donated for this very worthy cause. You can come by early in the day (some of the guys will be there by about 8 a.m.) to order the pork and to participate in the silent auction. The auction ends at 5:30 p.m.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public Welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

For my best estimate your next Farm Share will be Wednesday, Oct. 21. Remember, this can be changed. And remember, the people who are serving you are volunteering and God Bless them for doing it.

Franklin County Senior Center special drive-thru and lunches will be starting every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. $8 (exact amount in cash, please.) Call 697-3760 for menu and more information.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Just a reminder to get your re-entry tags before you are in an emergency situation and it is too late. Contact Franklin County Emergency Management at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com or call 653-8977.

There seems to be a lot more bears out this year. So, watch out for yourself and your garbage.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com