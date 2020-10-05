Letters: Please reopen county meetings soon

The Apalachicola Times

Editor's note: The following letter was sent this week to the members of the county commission.

I look forward to the reopening of the county commission’s meeting chamber soon. I believe the opportunity for the public to participate in the democratic process - in person is a vital and necessary privilege, and I believe that this dictum from the governor changes the prohibition currently in place in Franklin County.

Please consider a reopening of the chamber and meetings as soon as possible. If necessary, due to the size of that chamber, social distancing can certainly be maintained as needed for commissioners, staff and public. Masks, of course, can be required if you so desire, and can be removed when speakers must be understood. Microphones and seats can be wiped down by cleaning staff following any meetings held.

The lack of community participation in the public process of governance has been a real hindrance to the county, I believe. I fear perhaps it has become more comfortable for some to do without the face-to-face contact that the public truly deserves.

Please respect and make arrangements to follow the governor’s Phase 3 mandate at your earliest convenience. We all deserve to see you again, especially as the election process comes close.

Sincerely,

Mel Kelly

Carrabelle