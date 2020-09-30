Lanark News: Community needs its amazing people

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all!

Happy October! I know that many of you are asking about up and coming events for the Lanark area. Because of the pandemic we are not able to have most of our events. As soon as it is safe, we will let you know what is happening.

Lanark is sorry to have to say “Goodbye” to Jaki and Eric Cichy who were longtime snowbird residents. They were fun and big part of the community. They are off on a new adventure, but will come back sometime for some fishing. You will be missed.

Chillas Hall is still in the works. We have moved forward on the repairs from the devastation done to the interior of the Hall. We still are waiting and hoping to hear better news from the city of Carrabelle's insurance company. We might have to have a painting party because the Lanark Village Association is running out of money. If you would be willing to come help please email me. When we get enough volunteers, we can set a date and time. Meanwhile, we care about our community events and are hoping to be ready to welcome people back into the hub of the area.

The Lanark Village Boat Club is ready and willing, as soon as they feel that it is safe. Many people are waiting on those wonderful breakfast events and wonderful, fun get togethers.

Thank you is going out to all those who supported the Lanark Village Garage Sale! After struggling with rainstorms while we were trying to set up on Thursday, it was such a blessing to have beautiful weather for the two days of the sale. While trying to pack up, we were just finishing when a big rain came.

I hope that the efforts of the Franklin County Census 2020 event were a success for the sake of our children and residents. It will be too bad if people didn't take just a few minutes (not to mention the free lunch) to help make the beautiful area more than it is now.

While I am on my soapbox, I need to say something. We live and own property in one of the most beautiful unique areas in Florida. The Lanark area is a big part of this uniqueness. Please get involved with your community. It takes a lot of caring to do some of the things that need to be done to keep our homes special. There are amazing people in this area, get to know them. We have our organizations (Lanark Village Association, Lanark Village Boat Club, Lanark Village Golf Club, Lanark Community Church and the American Legion Post 82) who need your membership, your volunteering, your contributions and your donations.

Building of a Dollar General in this area is still lurking around (public opinion said “No” and still says “No”). The Island View Park will again be rebuilt. As beautiful as the original park was, it had way too many shortcomings to be public-friendly. We need to get involved in the things that are going on around us. So, when the opportunity comes to us, please come forward to protect our surrounding area.

The Franklin County School Food Service has meal pick-up for your children on Mondays and Thursdays. Pick up at: Learning Center 11:30 a.m. to noon; Franklin County School 12:30 to 1 p.m. and ABC School 12:30 to 1 p.m.

For your dining pleasure, there is a new restaurant, The Turtle's Nest (formerly Ellis's) in Carrabelle. I ate there and it is good and reasonably priced.

Don't forget the wonderful hamburgers/cheeseburgers at the Lanark American Legion Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Public welcome. Call ahead to 697-9998 or drive up to the pavilion to order.

There will be a new dining experience for Lanark Village on Oct. 10. More information will be given in my next article. Hint: Where the former Holy Moley was!

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

There seems to be a lot more bears out this year. So, watch out for yourself and your garbage.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale which will be Nov. 6 to 8.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing, that is what the ”letter to the editor” is for, respectfully of course.

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com