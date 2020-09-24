LETTERS: Gay displays ‘deep-seated faith in God’

The Apalachicola Times

I have known Danny since 2002. Danny and I have both been in the banking business since this time.

On a personal level, I would like to say that Danny is one of the best people you could ever meet. Danny is very honest and trustworthy. He has a strong faith in God and this shows in every aspect of his life, whether it be in his family life or in doing his job. I think this is in part due to his upbringing and in part because of the type of person he is. We have prayed together on numerous occasions when things were happening with his family members or with mine. His honesty is unquestionable. Danny truly believes that God is the center of which all good things come.

Danny’s compassion from his personal life flows over into his work ethic. He believes in being fair and truly treating people the way he wants to be treated. He is a tireless worker and he strives to do what he can to help everyone. He also has the ability to say “No” when needed. Danny is a true joy to work with. He is definitely loyal to his employer.

Danny is just an overall great person who has a deep-seated faith in God. I can truly say he would be a great asset to the folks in Franklin County as their tax collector.

Thank you,

Brenda Marquis

Market Retail Leader

Centennial Bank