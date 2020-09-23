LANARK NEWS: The queens have decreed the Census

By Pat Sewell Funderburk | Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Wow, what do you think of this weather? It has been quite a change, but we are used to quick changes. Whatever is brewing in the Gulf I hope it won't affect us.

Hey, it is Lanark's time to shine. You will be treated to a Free Backyard BBQ lunch just for filling out the Census and submitting it. This event will be sponsored by Franklin County Census 2020 on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion, Post 82, in the outdoor pavilion, 175 Oak Street, Lanark Village.

Everybody, this is serious. Our home, our county needs to be Counted! If you have not sent your Census 2020 in yet or just want some more information, here is your chance. Or you may miss you chance to be counted.

The Lanark Village Golf Club is having a Garage Sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26. You will find us at the Garage across Chillas Hall on Heffernan. Hours to 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until the last penny is made. Please join us and help support the Lanark Village Golf Club/Lanark Village Front Yard. We really appreciate those of you who support us.

After the garage sale, maybe we will go get hamburgers from the American Legion in Lanark. Public is welcome 5 to 7 p.m. and the cost is $7.

Lanark Village has a small, lovely park that anyone is welcome to come and enjoy. That park, Gene Sewell Park, was dedicated to my Mom in 2014 by Franklin County. Gene Sewell was the first Lanark Village Queen when she was chosen in 2006. She remained Queen until she passed away in November of 2014. September 27 would have been her 102nd birthday, but she will be celebrating in Heaven. Happy Heavenly Birthday to my sweet Mom.

In Gene Sewell Park there is a pavilion named Betty Roberts Pavilion. Ms. Roberts is a resident at the St. James Facility which she moved to from her longtime residence in Lanark Village. Betty Roberts was very active in the Village and she was a wonderful diversified artist. What a lovely lady she is.

In case you don't know, Lanark Village has a new Queen, Dot Bless. She has worked non-stop to make the Village a better place to live. Thank you Dot and welcome home from your trip to Wyoming.

Farm Share will be held next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the American Legion at about 2 p.m. It is hard to know to tell you. Please just remember that the volunteers are doing this for you and I know that you appreciate their hard work.

Just a reminder to get your re-entry tags before you are in an emergency situation and it is too late. Contact Franklin County Emergency Management at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com or call 653-8977.

For those you know and love who have been affected by COVID-19, my prayers and thoughts are with them. Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

Please secure your garbage, it is bad for the bears and bad for the people. Be responsible. Show that you care about your neighbors, your property and your bears.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale.

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com