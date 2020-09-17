The Apalachicola Times

The current commissioners have sat on their hands for Two years post Hurricane Michael, as the Eastpoint Fishing Pier bathroom and Island View Park sit in disrepair. How can they be so eager to unanimously approve TDC money for a new bathhouse on the island? And when the next hurricane wipes it out, will that add to the eyesores in the county? Every time we drive to Tallahassee we pass the eyesore of Island View Park. Every time I ride my bike I see the Eastpoint Pier bathroom eyesore. Don’t you commissioners get out in your county to see things like the rest of us? Use the money to fix what we have before building new! My vote depends on your action.

Matt Parfitt

Eastpoint