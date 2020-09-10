LANARK NEWS: Volunteers work to reclaim Chillas Hall

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Remember 9/11!

Hope your Labor Day weekend was a safe and fun one. Well, I sure did enjoy myself. There were lots of people in our little area, lots of short-term renters and family of residents. Shhh! People are going to know we are here.

Some of my favorite people came to Lanark for the holiday. Of course one of the first things we did was to go to the American Legion Post 82 in Lanark for their wonderful hamburgers. They are still taking orders by phone, taking drive-up orders and curbside delivery. Any way you get them, they are good. Call for information, 697-9998. Please remember to support them.

Many of the Lanark group went to The Carrabelle Culture Crawl held on Saturday. We had lots of fun and it really wasn't so hot unless you were dressed in a cat costume like Lanark's Cat Young was. Or walking along in costumes from the Carrabelle River Festival like Lanark's Joan Matey. Thank you to the sheriff's department for sending out the “Ice Cream Patrol,” which made the little ones and the big ones very happy.

Most of the shops had sidewalk sales, indoor sales and were practicing safe measures. We wore our masks, mostly inside the stores. Speaking of mask, I went to Dollar General and they posted signs that said “A mask is required” but very few thought it was necessary to follow this request. I don't like wearing a mask, but not wearing a mask is not worth making someone else in the store uncomfortable. I do it because if there is the slightest chance that it helps, it is worth it.

The Lanark Village Boat Club had a members-only “Safe Practices Cookout.” Lots of us in the Lanark area are members and were excited to have this event. The numbers were down, but the fun was, as always, “great.” Those of you who didn't come really missed a really nice day. It was even pleasant outside under the pavilion. Thank you to the boat club and the volunteers who made this happen.

Several volunteers gathered on Tuesday to work on Chillas Hall, which was flooded twice in the spring by sewer pipes, by unpacking many boxes which had been packed up out of cabinets. This is a huge job and I for one was so grateful for the help. It has been a hard, long and expensive task, but we can't just give up on our social gathering place. More help will be needed, and I hope we will be as fortunate as we were today. Thank you so much ladies! Thank you to Rodney for moving all the tables and chairs for us.

If my calculations are correct, Farm Share in Lanark will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 unless announced otherwise. I know I wasn't right last week. If Becky doesn't know, nobody knows. Remember, you can go to the Carrabelle Farm Share every week.

The Lanark Village Golf Club is having a not so pop-up, “Pop-up” sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26. You will find us at the garage across Chillas Hall on Heffernan. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until the last penny is made.

Don't forget those COVID-19 tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment. And don't forget to send in your Census 2020.

Please secure your garbage; it is bad for the bears and bad for the people. Be responsible. Show that you care about your neighbors, your property and your bears.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next Garage Sale. Watch out for our pop-up sales!

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com