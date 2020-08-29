LANARK NEWS: Revamping of Legion Post very inviting

By Pat Sewell Funderburk Special to the Times

Hi Y'all,

Wow, we were holding our breath for a few days! Remember, it is hurricane season and we could get one at any time, or Not!

Sadness came to some of us in Lanark, Carrabelle and all of the county, as we heard that Jamie Millender went to Heaven. If you knew her, you know she was already an angel on earth. I met Jamie for the first time in the old Carrabelle Pharmacy. She was helping my mom figure out what to do about Medicare Part D. Mom didn't understand and she went to Jamie because she knew Jamie would help her. Jamie was so patient with Mom and me; back then I wasn't even on Medicare.

We would see her now and then and she always had a big smile and greeting for us. Jamie will be so missed in the community. Love and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones.

To those of you who voted, thank you for caring (no matter who you voted for). We must be proactive at this time of turbulence. Also, remember the Census 2020. You can call 844-330-2020 or go online at my2020census.gov to participate in helping.

We are continuing to repair the extensive damage done to Chillas Hall. It is important to have it ready when we are allowed (or it’s good sense) to start some of our community activities.

American Legion Post 82, in Lanark opened their doors last Friday evening to let some people in to eat their wonderful cheeseburgers/burgers, cooked medium or medium-well. The building looks Great! They have really done a great job of revamping the inside; it is very inviting. They are still taking orders by phone, taking drive-up orders and curbside delivery. Any way you get them, they are good. Call for information 697-9998. Please remember to support them.

Farm Share was last Wednesday, so from what I know it will be held again Wednesday, Sept. 2. They let the public know via Facebook for sure. Remember, Carrabelle has Farm Share every Wednesday and anyone can participate.

For a fun day, few and far between these days, the Carrabelle Culture Crawl is going to be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your mask, most of the festivities will be outside, but hopefully there will be enough people that you might get cozy at times, or you probably will want to go inside some of the stores. See you there. I'll remind you again next week.

We are still watching the numbers going up on positive cases of COVID-19. Keep the faith and stay healthy. It does seem that people are trying to be more conscious of wearing masks and social distancing. Don't forget those tests. Call 653-2111 to set up an appointment.

The Fravel household grew last week with the arrival of a beautiful, one-year old male tuxedo (black and white) rescue kitty. Welcome to Lanark, Jonah!

Holy Moley Pizza has added Monday to their opening days and they have added salads to their menu. Please call for days and times, 850-396-9607. They post specials on Facebook or you can call to find out. Free delivery in Lanark Village (remember to tip). Thanks to Holy Moley for hanging in there for us.

Please help support small businesses in this troubling time. It will be great to have them when things get better.

Don't forget the Lanark Mart. They have lots of things that you may need and are right here in our Lanark area. Yay! Also, several of your favorite restaurants in Carrabelle are doing carry-out, outdoor seating and limited seating.

The Lanark Community Church is open for worship every Sunday morning at 11 a.m. They practice social distancing and wearing a mask. You are welcome to come and God knows we need to pray.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! Watch out of our Pop-Up Sales!

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Love Lanark!

Please remember to send me an email or message me on Facebook if you have anything come up that you would like to see in print. Birthday, anniversary, social event in the Lanark area, or something that might be helpful to the community. You can advise me if something needs to be checked on, but please no fussing. That is what the “letter to the editor is for,” respectfully, of course.

Love Lanark!

