LETTERS: Sound reasons for not mandating masks

In last week's Times, the county commissioners indicated that they were considering a countywide mask mandate. There are many sound reasons not to enact a mandate including public health, law enforcement and socioeconomic.

Before enacting this law I would encourage the commissioners to look at areas that had some of the least restrictions on their population and the results of those decisions. A number of these areas are health-wise and economically doing as well or better than other counties or states that enacted restrictive measures.

Just being exposed to the virus is not a death sentence. Our citizens, given the correct information, will respond accordingly. To wait for an effective vaccine, is to wait forever. Free your citizens; they will do what's right.

John Weaver