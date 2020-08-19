LETTERS: Rural constituents depend on Postal Service

The Apalachicola Times

Editor's note: This letterwriter sent the following letter Monday to Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

It is with great dismay that I write reflecting on the fact that neither of you has taken a stand against the dismantling of the United States Postal Service by President Trump and Commissioner LeJoy. While I have often disagreed with your politics, I have not usually found your positions or silence so harmful to the United States.

I genuinely believe that it is necessary for you to speak out against these outrageous deeds:

Removing mail sorters;

Adopting polices that have slowed the pace of the mail system;

Removing mailboxes (which as of this morning we are told is no longer occurring);

Sending letters to state officials warning them that the “slow down” they have created may definitely result in ballots not being counted.

Your silence is deafening. Maybe you want to ensure that no money comes to the Postal Service or maybe you think that the GOP will benefit from the suppression of Democratic votes. No matter what your reasoning, please try to remember that veterans' and Social Security medicines often come through the mail. Take into account that many rural areas do not have the luxury of broadband and the Postal Service provides communication opportunities for your rural constituents. Thousands of employees of the Postal Service are veterans and stand to potentially lose their jobs under the current administration. The Postal Service, conceived in the US Constitution, is well-loved and highly valued by most Americans.

Please let me hear from you! Make it known that you understand the hardships the Postal Service is facing means hardships for millions of citizens, some of whom voted for you. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Martha C. Hodge