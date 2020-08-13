LANARK NEWS: Burger Night resumes Friday at Legion Post

Pat Sewell Funderburk

Hi Y'all,

I'm glad to be back writing my column. I missed sharing with you.

Of course, what is heavy on most of our hearts and minds is the numbers of COVID-19. There is so much conflicting information out there, I am certainly not going to attempt to suggest to anyone what to do. Suddenly, we have everyday people telling the public things that the experts aren't saying. For myself, I will continue to try to do something to protect myself and others.

Stay well and stay safe. I will publish the number over and over for testing. Call 653-2111, Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. You can be tested at your preferred location upon request. It Does Not Hurt!

I have a couple of things that I would like to bring up, they may be old news (should have gone in my non-existent last week's article) but maybe some haven't heard. On July 30 and August 1, the Lanark Village Golf Club had what they call a Pop-up Sale. That is a smaller sale then the one we have the first week of November. Our friends, neighbors, loyal supporters and some new friends came to the sale and we did very well. Thank all of you who donated, supported us by buying and those of you who volunteered by helping with the sale. Just like a small business, we struggle to make enough money to keep the front of Lanark Village as nice as we can. Thank you, thank you!

Speaking of saying Thank You, on Saturday, Aug. 8 the American Legion Sons and Riders had a benefit to help the American Legion. They served barbeque pork and chicken dinners at C-Quarters. It was delicious, as all of you who came out to support them know. The benefit was very successful thanks to the volunteers, the supporters and C-Quarters.

Starting this Friday, Aug. 14, the American Legion Post in Lanark will be serving their famous hamburgers (medium and medium-well only). This will be a drive-up event, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $7 donation (cash please). Drive through the parking lot to order and pick-up, or call ahead from 5 to 7 p.m. to 697-9998. I know where I will be!

Lanark would like to extend our sympathy to the family of Mr. Wilbur (Wil) Oren Mills, Jr. who passed away on June 18. He was a neighbor and friend in Lanark who lived on Delaware Street. He came to Lanark in 2006, because he “wanted to fish.” Prayers go out to the family and for those who were friends and knew Mr. Mills. If you would like to get in touch with his family, my email is at the end of this article and I will be happy to give you information. The Lanark Village Golf Club would like to thank the family for their donations.

Farm Share will be in Lanark this Wednesday, Aug. 19; to be sure check on Facebook for verification. Farm Share is in Carrabelle (at C-Quarters) every Wednesday; there again the times depend on the delivery.

Lanark Village Association has been forced financially to move forward on making repairs to Chillas Hall. The hall sustained extensive damage caused by a Carrabelle water department pump/pipe and the Lanark Village Association is in the process of corresponding with the city’s insurance company. Chillas Hall is the hub of the Lanark district and host to voting, events for candidates, meetings for the community and for the non-profit organizations. This closing affects rentals of the hall and social events. It is large enough that with masks and social distancing, it can be used for such events.

The Lanark Village Association has important issues that have come up, and are coming up, that they need to include the membership of Lanark Village Association, property owners, residents and those in the Lanark district. We are not equipped nor do we have the funds to have virtual meetings. The Lanark Village Association needs to be ready to welcome people back once this pandemic is over. People have been through enough without the added stress of cost and worry.

Something to start thinking about, I just heard that our telephone dialing procedure will be changing effective Feb. 20, 2021. You will need to dial the area code along with the number. Please help get this information out, especially to our older citizens.

Franklin County is one of or is the poorest counties in Florida. We are a special part of Florida that deserves to be saved. Please do your part by filling out a 2020 Census form. Once this is over, you can't go back; it will be another 10 years before you have a chance again. A lot of damage can happen to a county in that time. This is not a way for government to get in your business, they already know all about you! Please help your county, your home. You can call 844-330-2020 or go on line at my2020census.gov to participate in helping. It is simple, it is easy and does not take long. When the form requests an ID number, just simply follow instructions and move on. An ID number is not required. Please do your part!

Holy Moley Pizza has added Monday to their opening days and they have added salads to their menu. Facebook says free garlic knots with every order and boy are they good. Please call for days and times, 850-396-9607. They post specials on Facebook or you can call to find out. Free delivery in Lanark Village (remember to tip). I want to thank you for hanging in there.

Please help support small businesses in this troubling time. It will be great to have them when things get better.

Don't forget the Lanark Mart. They have lots of things that you may need and are right here in our Lanark area. Yay! Also, several of your favorite restaurants in Carrabelle are doing carry out, outdoor seating and limited seating.

Please try to stay strong, safe and kind.

The Lanark Village Golf Course, a non-profit, six-hole course is a fun course to improve your game while enjoying the beautiful Bay view and breezes. All day play for a $5 donation. Public Welcome. We are never crowded and we are always Open! We are in need of wonderful, saleable items for our next garage sale. Watch out of our Pop-Up Sales!

If you want to celebrate someone special, the Lanark Golf Club will make it known by putting their name on the marquee (sign). For a donation of $10, we will put three words, one side of the sign, for a day you choose. Both sides for a donation of $15. All benefits go to the Lanark Golf Club maintenance.

Love Lanark!

Pat Sewell Funderburk is the Times’ Lanark News columnist. Be sure to send news and society items about Lanark Village life to her at p.funderburk@yahoo.com