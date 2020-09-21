The Apalachicola Times

Guy Lee Williams, Jr. was born July 3, 1944 to the late Guy Lee Williams Sr. and the late Julia Pinkard Williams. He grew up in Apalachicola and graduated from Wallace Quinn High School. After graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Army where he served his country for three years. In his later years he moved to Panama City and was employed with Bay Memorial Hospital.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 Guy Jr. as he was affectionately called, passed away at the West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.

Guy was preceded in death by two brothers, Alexander Williams and James Williams; two sisters Carrie Davis and Fannie Mae Byrd; and a special friend, Diane Jones.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Monica L. Buzbee (Timothy), Apalachicola; his sons Alexander Williams, of Apalachicola, and Marcus Parker (Delorois), of Dothan, Alabama; six sisters Mildred Zeumault, West Palm Beach; Mary Carol Robinson, Chicago, Illinois; Versie Lee Williams, Seattle Washington; Louvenia Williams, Chicago, Illinois; Katherine Clark, Tallahassee; and Theresa McClendon Apalachicola; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; special nephew Clinton Davis Jr.; along with a host of other loving nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.