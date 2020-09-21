The Apalachicola Times

Benjamin Jefferson, 74, of Apalachicola, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Magnolia Cemetery.

Benjamin was a retired custodian supervisor for Franklin County Schools.

His love and legacy will be treasured forever by his wife, Eva Mae Myers Jefferson, of St. Mary’s, Georgia; son, Elder Charles A. (Elder Wendy) Barfield, Esq. and their sons, Claude and Jeffrey, all of Longwood; daughter-caregiver, Evangelist Carol Barfield and sister, Mary (Reverend Billy O.) Cawthon, all of Apalachicola; brothers, Deacon William Key and Robert Key, both of Apalachicola, and Larry Jefferson, of Port Arthur, Texas; special nephew, Otis (Natalie) Booth, of Tallahassee; those who were like brothers: George Julius, Marvin Crooms, Arnold Tolliver and Willie Thomas, all of Apalachicola; devoted friend-caregiver, Trina Myers, of Jacksonville; special friend, Freddie Brown, of Apalachicola; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.