Matthew "Brian" Stephenson, 52, Carrabelle, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Brian was born on Jan. 27, 1968 in Tifton, Georgia to Dale and the late Rudine Stephenson of Enigma, Georgia.

Brian met his beloved wife, Tracy Binkley, in June 2011, and they were married on August 17, 2019 in Carrabelle.

Brian loved the outdoors, especially being at the Old Carrabelle Beach fishing or up the river fishing. Everyone that met Brian loved him and his free spirit.

Brian was employed at Franklin Correctional Institution from Nov. 2013 until July 2020

Brian is survived by his wife Tracy; father Dale Stephenson; daughter Breeanna Stephenson; step-daughters Alison and Josie Kriss; brother Johnny (Martha) Stephenson, and sisters Gail (John) Temples, and Karen (Steve) Smith; mother-in-law Judy Binkley; brother-in-law Steve (Robin) Binkley; sisters-in-law Vickey (Chuck) Stevens, Jackie (Jay) Fausnaugh, and Joyce (Chris) Hanes; beloved dog Bella; and many nieces and nephews.

Brian is preceded in death by his mother Rudine Stephenson; brother David Stephenson and sister Lisa Stephenson; and father-in-Law Rodger Binkley.

There will be a memorial service held at his father's home at 2123 Barnes Chapel Road, Enigma, Georgia on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., and a Celebration of Life at the Old Carrabelle Beach on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Donations in memory of Brian can be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308.