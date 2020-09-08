John Pritchard

The Apalachicola Times

John Hudson “Mustard” Pritchard passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Eastpoint.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shawntell Pritchard; his son Corbin Pritchard his daughter Hannah Pritchard; his mom Janet Bryant; his grandma Mary “Maw” Bryant; his in-laws Ray and Sharon Creamer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends.

He was born August 3, 1985 to Janet Bryant and the late Bobby Pritchard.

John will always be remembered for the joy he brought into people’s lives. His smile, his laugh, or his corny jokes would make your day. He will be missed dearly in the small community of Franklin County. John loved his family with all his heart; his children meant everything to him. He was the greatest father anyone could ever ask for.

John was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He was a hardworking man who took care of his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, even though most of the time he never caught anything. He loved being with his family most of all; he adored the ground his kids walked on.

John was employed at BJs Pizza on St. George Island. He loved his work family; John was very appreciative and thankful for his boss Bradley Blackburn. Brad always treated John like family he couldn’t have asked for a better boss, friend, or bigger brother.

John will be missed greatly; his memories with us will last forever. We know he is in a better place and may he Rest In Peace. We will love you forever.