It is with a heavy heart to say Mildred Diane Mealer went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She celebrated her 60th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 12; we had a great time. Now she is not in pain or sorrow, because she is in heaven with my daddy, Jerome Mealer, and two grandkids Wretha and Lil Danny.

Born and raised in Apalachicola, she leaves behind two daughters, April Pinho, of Alabama, and Carrie Mealer, of Eastpoint, along with five granddaughters. There’s also three brothers, Albert Fincher, Bobby Ray Fincher and Buddy Fincher, and one sister, June Blanchard.

Mom loved her grandkids and her brothers and sisters. It’s been hard losing her; she only got to live with me eight months. Sorry if I forgot anyone, I’m sorry. For any cards, contact me at aprilpinho12@gmail.com for mailing address.

Me and my daughter are going through a lot, but mom and dad, you both get to play with the two grandkids. I know y’all happy. I love y’all and miss y’all.