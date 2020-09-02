The Apalachicola Times

On Friday, August 28, 2020, Mildred Marcel Spencer, of Eastpoint, loosened her bow ropes and set sail for a distance shore where the Builder and Maker is God.

Marcel was a daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister who was cherished by her loved ones. Marcel is a veteran of The United States of America where she served in the Navy. She was also a certified nurse assistant.

She was born Feb. 12, 1952 to Marvin Moore and Mildred Pridgen.

Marcel left to cherish her memory her father, Marvin (Joy) Moore; mother Mildred (Mike) Pridgen; daughter Laura King, and son Dwight Spencer; two grandsons; Jordan and Jared King; four sisters, Jacque Mabrey, Gwen (Doug) Creamer, Lisa (Cecil) Babbs, and Hope (Dale) Shiver; two brothers; Conway (Tina) Moore and Sydney (Laura) Moore. She also left to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Arthur Lafayette Tucker.

A funeral was held Tuesday morning, Sept. 1 at Eastpoint Cemetery.

Independent Funeral Home handled arrangements.