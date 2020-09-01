The Apalachicola Times

Jamie Skipper Millender “Honey” went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Jamie was born in Tallahassee, on August 11, 1978. On June 10, 2000, she married the love of her life, Braxton Allen Millender. Soon after their wedding, their family grew with a daughter, two sons, and their first granddaughter.

Jamie was very proud of her family as well as her home and community she lived in. She held a firm love for her Lord and Savior and instilled this great love in her children and grandchild. Jamie dedicated her life to helping others in need. Jamie’s greatest gift was touching all lives around her in a positive way. Her presence brought a smile to every soul she met. She never met a stranger. Even in her pain and suffering she Always held a smile for her children. She will be loved and missed more than we could ever express but we will use her strength to carry on.

She is survived by the love of her life, Braxton Allen Millender, of Carrabelle; her daughter Braxton Ally Millender (Christopher Granger); her sons Garyson Augustus Millender and Connor Beau Millender; her granddaughter Jamie Kate Granger and grandson Harrison Luke Granger; her parents Gary and Rhonda Skipper;, her best friend and sister Jennifer Daniels (Mark Daniels); her grandmother Doris Skipper; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and loving friends.

She is her family’s inspiration, hero, and reason for life.