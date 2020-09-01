The Apalachicola Times

Betty Louise Barber, of Apalachicola, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. James Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She left this world to join her Daddy, George Washington Enfinger; Momma, Mada Enfinger; brother, Howard Enfinger; and sister, Lucille Thompson, in God’s heavenly kingdom to enjoy eternal life with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Louise leaves behind her husband of 55 years, J. P. Barber; two sisters, Faye Rodgers and Mildred Cooper; two daughters, Debbie Barley (John) and Johnnie Cook (Lamont); six grandchildren, John Mark Browne (Angie), Jordan Peeples (Ashley), Kristen Wright (Jim), Adam Browne, Bailey Cook, and Austin Cook; and seven great-grandchildren, John “Bo” Browne, James Browne, Jacob Browne, Calynn Wright, Collins Wright, Sadie Peeples, and Samuel Cook.

Louise is remembered for her unconditional love of her family, unwavering loyalty to those she held close, deeply-held faith in God, outspoken independence in unreservedly expressing her thoughts and beliefs, and selfless generosity in helping people struggling to survive hard times.

Louise will be memorialized in a graveside service commencing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Eastpoint Cemetery on Avenue A in Eastpoint. The service will be conducted by Gwen Wilson, pastor of Louise’s church, First Assembly of God in Apalachicola, and will be open to all who were part of her life. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

Kelley Funeral Home assisted the family in all arrangements.

of Apalachicola, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. James Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She left this world to join her Daddy, George Washington Enfinger; Momma, Mada Enfinger; brother, Howard Enfinger; and sister, Lucille Thompson, in God’s heavenly kingdom to enjoy eternal life with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Louise leaves behind her husband of 55 years, J. P. Barber; two sisters, Faye Rodgers and Mildred Cooper; two daughters, Debbie Barley (John) and Johnnie Cook (Lamont); six grandchildren, John Mark Browne (Angie), Jordan Peeples (Ashley), Kristen Wright (Jim), Adam Browne, Bailey Cook, and Austin Cook; and seven great-grandchildren, John “Bo” Browne, James Browne, Jacob Browne, Calynn Wright, Collins Wright, Sadie Peeples, and Samuel Cook.

Louise is remembered for her unconditional love of her family, unwavering loyalty to those she held close, deeply-held faith in God, outspoken independence in unreservedly expressing her thoughts and beliefs, and selfless generosity in helping people struggling to survive hard times.

Louise will be memorialized in a graveside service commencing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Eastpoint Cemetery on Avenue A in Eastpoint. The service will be conducted by Gwen Wilson, pastor of Louise’s church, First Assembly of God in Apalachicola, and will be open to all who were part of her life. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

Kelley Funeral Home assisted the family in all arrangements.