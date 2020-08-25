Lacey Campbell

The Apalachicola Times

Lacey Nicole Campbell was born May 21, 1980 in Tallahassee to the now late Agnes “Jerry” and Jack R. Campbell.

Lacey passed away suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 40 in Crawfordville.

Lacey spent most of her life in Carrabelle before residing in Crawfordville, She loved spending time outdoors and with all her friends and family.

She leaves behind two aunts, Mary Griner (LaVerne) and Gayle Mathes (Riley) along with a host of other family and friends which include bonus nieces and nephews, and special friends, Jessie Walden McGuire, Keisha Messer, Melanie Housholder, Cheree’ Wood and Jasmine Jimenez and her son Josh Carde.

She was preceded in death by her father Jack Campbell, mother Jerry Campbell, and brother Robert Campbell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Carrabelle Public Beach between 6 and 9 p.m.